Executions, prison sentences, arrests reported across Iran

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A series of executions, prison sentences, and arrests have been reported across Iran in recent days, covering cases in Khuzestan, Hamedan, Quchan, Kurdistan, and Isfahan provinces, according to the foreign-based Human Rights Activists News Agency and other human rights monitoring groups.

Executions reported in Gorgan, Tabriz and Ahvaz

Two prisoners, including a woman, were executed in Gorgan and Tabriz prisons, according to reports by the Iran Human Rights Organization and HRANA, News.Az reports.

The individuals were identified as Saber Akrami, 54, and Afsaneh Zandabadi, 22.

Akrami was executed in the early hours of 3 June 2026 in Gorgan Prison after being convicted of murder in a case reportedly linked to so-called “honour” motives. Zandabadi was executed on 18 May 2026 in Tabriz Prison on drug-related charges, having been arrested at the age of 19.

In a separate case, Mohammad Abiyat, 27, was executed at dawn on 6 June 2026 in Sepidar Prison in Ahvaz. He had been convicted of murder following a fatal dispute, with his sentence upheld by the Supreme Court.

At the time of reporting, none of the executions had been officially confirmed by prison authorities.

Prison sentence upheld for January protest detainee

The prison sentence of Hossein Bahadori, who was arrested during nationwide protests in January 2026, has been upheld by the Hamedan Provincial Court of Appeals.

He was sentenced to a total of four years, one month, and 17 days in prison on charges including “propaganda against the regime” and “assembly and collusion to commit crimes against national security.” He was released on bail after 23 days in detention.

Six-year sentence for relative of 2022 protest victim

Reza Babrnejad, the brother of Mehdi Babrnejad, who was killed during the 2022 nationwide protests, has been sentenced to six years in prison by a court in Quchan.

Four years and six months of the sentence have been suspended. He was convicted of “membership in anti-state groups” and “propaganda against the regime.” He was released from custody in July 2024 after posting bail.

Two-year sentence for political prisoner in Khuzestan

Mohammad Asadi, currently held in Sheiban Prison in Ahvaz, has been sentenced to two years in prison by the Khuzestan Provincial Court of Appeals on charges of “disrupting public order.”

The ruling upheld an earlier verdict issued by a Revolutionary Court but removed supplementary punishments, including a travel ban and mandatory attendance at ideological sessions.

Arrests reported in Kurdistan and Isfahan

Security forces arrested Kazhal Rahmani and her brother Danial Rahmani in Kamyaran, Kurdistan Province, on 6 June and transferred them to undisclosed locations. No information has been released regarding the reasons for their arrest or possible charges.

In a separate case, 19-year-old Baha’i citizen Parsa Najafi was arrested at his home in Isfahan on 6 June and transferred to Isfahan Prison. According to HRANA, security agents searched the family home and confiscated personal belongings, including electronic devices and documents. No charges have been announced.

News.Az