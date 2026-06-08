Houthis declare total ban on Israeli shipping in Red Sea

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Houthis said on Monday that they will impose a “complete and total ban” on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea, stating that Israeli-linked vessels passing through the waterway will again become targets, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

In a statement, the group said it had carried out missile attacks targeting sensitive Israeli sites in the Jaffa region, claiming that “the missile strikes achieved their objectives with precision.”

The group added that the missile attacks on Israel were carried out in response to Israeli actions in Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.

“We affirm that we will respond to escalation with escalation, and our military operations will intensify in accordance with field developments, the battle, and in conjunction with the axis of Jihad and resistance,” the statement said.

The Yemeni group further stated that it “will not stand idly by in the face of the unjust siege imposed on our people and the peoples of the axis of jihad and resistance in Palestine, Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq.”

Earlier on Monday, Israel temporarily closed its airspace after intercepting a missile launched from Yemen, according to Channel 12.

The developments came after Iran launched multiple waves of missile strikes toward northern Israel late on Sunday, following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Israel later responded with strikes on western and central Iran, with explosions reported in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, and Tabriz.

News.Az