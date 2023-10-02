Azerbaijan will share its experience of fast, high-quality construction: Official

Azerbaijan is resolute in sharingec its experience of fast and high-quality construction, said Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remark while speaking about the ongoing restoration and construction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, at an event dedicated to World Habitat Day in Baku, News.Az reports.

"Sustainable settlements are significant for the planet. Every small element impacts our lives. This day is very important for Azerbaijan as well. Creating urban centers is of fundamental importance in achieving Sustainable Development Goals," the official noted.

"I'm confident that this event will contribute to our ongoing cooperation in the future. World Human Habitat Day is as a beacon for future challenges," Movsumov added.

The World Habitat Day forum is taking place as part of the Urban Week 2023.

The forum is also attended by the Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev, as well as other delegations from Azerbaijan and foreign countries, government officials, and media representatives.

The goal of the forum is to promote knowledge exchange, policy formulation, community engagement, skill development, cooperation, and strategies for implementing sustainable urban development.

Internationally renowned experts and government officials discuss issues related to promoting accessible and quality urban life for all, as well as the development of sustainable cities, themed "Sustainable urban economy: cities as drivers of development and renaissance".

