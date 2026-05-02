XRP slips below $1.40 as ETF inflow streak ends

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The price of XRP has fallen below the key $1.40 level, as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the digital asset ended their longest inflow streak of 2026.

The cryptocurrency was trading at around $1.38 after losing support at $1.40, with no new ETF inflows recorded since late April, according to market data.

The break in inflows marks a shift in momentum after a strong April, when XRP-linked ETFs attracted significant institutional investment. Earlier data showed inflows of more than $80m during the month, reflecting renewed confidence among large investors, News.az reports.

However, recent figures suggest that sentiment may be cooling. Analysts say fresh outflows and weakening demand from institutional investors have begun to weigh on the price, contributing to a series of declines in recent days.

Despite earlier optimism, XRP has struggled to break above resistance near $1.40–$1.45, with technical indicators pointing to a period of consolidation or potential further downside in the short term.

Since the launch of spot XRP ETFs in late 2025, the products have accumulated more than $1bn in total inflows, highlighting continued long-term interest in the asset despite short-term volatility.

Market watchers say the next key level will be whether XRP can regain ground above $1.40. A sustained move higher could revive bullish momentum, while further ETF outflows may increase pressure on the price in the near term.

News.Az