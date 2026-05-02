Galatasaray miss title chance after 4-1 defeat at Samsunspor

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League leaders Galatasaray missed the opportunity to secure the Süper Lig title after suffering a 4-1 defeat away to Samsunspor in Week 32.

The Istanbul side went into the match knowing that a victory would have guaranteed the championship, regardless of other results, sealing what would be their fourth consecutive league title and 26th overall, News.az reports.

Galatasaray had entered the week in a strong position at the top of the table with 74 points from 31 matches, having recorded 23 wins, five draws and three defeats. They held a seven-point advantage over closest rivals Fenerbahçe and were nine points clear of Trabzonspor with only three matches remaining.

However, their hopes of wrapping up the title were delayed after a disappointing performance in Samsun.

Seventh-placed Samsunspor, who had collected 45 points prior to the match, delivered a dominant display on home soil, scoring four times against the league leaders.

The result means Galatasaray must now wait for another opportunity to confirm the championship as the season approaches its final stages.

News.Az