Tesla spent $4.8m on Elon Musk security as costs rise

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Tesla has significantly increased spending on personal security for its chief executive Elon Musk, with costs reaching approximately $4.8am in 2025.

The figure represents a notable rise compared with the previous year, when the company spent about $2.8m on security arrangements for Musk, News.az reports.

The increase comes amid heightened concerns over the safety of high-profile executives, particularly those with a strong public presence and influence across multiple industries.

Company disclosures also indicate that spending has continued at an elevated pace into early 2026, suggesting that enhanced security measures remain in place.

Tesla’s reported figures cover only part of the overall cost of Musk’s protection, as security arrangements may also involve contributions from his other business ventures.

The growing expenditure reflects a broader trend among major corporations placing greater emphasis on executive protection in response to evolving risk environments.

News.Az