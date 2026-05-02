Recent inflation data was 'bad news,' Fed's Goolsbee says

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Inflation data last week was "bad news" for the U.S. Federal Reserve and means the Fed needs to be cautious ​about rate cuts until inflation begins to recede, Chicago Fed President Austan ‌Goolsbee said on Saturday, News.az reports.

"We have got to get some assurance that we are going back to the 2% inflation target," Goolsbee said on Fox News' "The Journal Editorial Report," referring to data last week ​showing the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the central bank's preferred inflation measure, ​rose at a 3.5% annual rate in March.

News.Az