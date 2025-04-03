Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss infrastructure, renewable energy initiatives

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss infrastructure, renewable energy initiatives
Photo: Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on Thursday held a meeting with Rolande Pryce, World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus.

The meeting focused on infrastructure and renewable energy initiatives between Azerbaijan and the World Bank.

“We met with Rolande Pryce, Regional Director of the World Bank, for the South Caucasus, to discuss our joint efforts under the "Green and Sustainable Cities" project,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“Our discussions also covered infrastructure and renewable energy initiatives, along with potential areas for further collaboration with the Bank,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      