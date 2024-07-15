Azerbaijan, World Bank hail successful outcomes of joint projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Monday met with World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Rolande Pryce, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful outcomes of joint projects covering various realms implemented within the long-term fruitful partnership between Azerbaijan and the World Bank.The two also exchanged views on the issues concerning the progress of the ongoing projects, including the preparation of the World Bank's new Country Partnership Framework for the period of 2025-2029 in line with the World Bank's activity directions and Azerbaijan's development priorities.Simultaneously, the parties explored the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank across a number of areas, including COP29.

News.Az