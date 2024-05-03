Azerbaijani, Russian deputy PMs discuss North-South ITC development measures

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the information, the parties affirmed their commitment to implementing a series of measures essential for ensuring reliable railway transportation of goods between the two countries within the North-South ITC. Recognizing the imperative to modernize railway infrastructure within the North-South corridor, negotiations yielded the approval of a joint action plan aimed at establishing the necessary regulatory framework for the development of rail transportation and infrastructure within the corridor. The North-South international transport corridor spans 7,200 kilometers and comprises a multi-mode network encompassing ship, rail, and road routes, facilitating the movement of freight between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe.

News.Az