Azerbaijani ambassador attends event marking 109th anniversary of Canakkale Victory

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadaov has attended the event commemorating March 18 Martyrs' Remembrance Day and the 109th anniversary of the Canakkale Naval Victory.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also participated in the commemorative event held in the Turkish city of Canakkale, which marks the anniversary of a key 1915 victory during World War I.

Ambassador Rashad Mammadov also visited the memorial dedicated to Azerbaijanis, who were martyred in the Canakkale battle, and laid flowers at the memorial.

Over 3,000 Azerbaijanis were killed in the battle of Canakkale, which is considered to be a symbol of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood and the historical bonds between the two countries.

