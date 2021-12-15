Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Queen Elizabeth II

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Elin Suleymanov on Tuesday presented his credentials to Queen Elizabeth II via a video link, the Azerbaijani Embassy told News.Az.

The ceremony took place at Buckingham Palace.

The diplomat conveyed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s warm greetings to the Queen. Suleymanov said he was honored to be appointed Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the UK, pledging every effort to further expansion of relations between the two countries.

Queen Elizabeth II, in turn, thanked President Aliyev for warm greetings, asking to convey her greetings and best wishes to the Azerbaijani leader. She also wished Ambassador Suleymanov success in his diplomatic mission.

During talks, the sides hailed the rapid development of relations between Azerbaijan and the UK in recent decades. It was noted that the further expansion of bilateral ties is in the interest of the peoples of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

