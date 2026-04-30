Azerbaijan and Korea share experience in SOEs

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A delegation from the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has participated in the State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Global Conference held in Seoul at the invitation of the World Bank.

The conference, which provided a platform for peer learning, knowledge exchange, and partnership development in SOE reform, brought together government officials, SOE executives, representatives of financial institutions, and senior officials from the Republic of Korea, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The event highlighted global SOE reform trends, the Republic of Korea’s experience in this field, and country-specific priorities to support ongoing and planned reforms.

At the event, Farid Bakhshiyev, Director of the State-Owned Enterprises Monitoring Agency under the Ministry of Finance, delivered a presentation titled “The Implementation of a Centralized Monitoring System in Azerbaijan,” outlining national achievements and applied methodologies, and answered questions from participants.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Arturo Gutierrez, Global Director for Governance at the World Bank, and Korean government officials to exchange experience and discuss cooperation in SOE monitoring. They also held discussions with international counterparts and visited selected Korean state-owned enterprises within the framework of the conference program.

News.Az