20 Turkish nationals detained in Israeli raid on Gaza aid flotilla - VIDEO

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Israeli forces have detained more than 170 activists, including 20 Turkish nationals, after intercepting a Gaza-bound aid flotilla in international waters near the Greek island of Crete, according to members of the Turkish delegation.

The incident involved the Global Sumud Flotilla, a convoy of vessels carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The group says Israeli naval forces surrounded the boats late Wednesday, just miles from Greek territorial waters, before boarding and seizing several vessels, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Organizers reported that 21 boats were taken during the operation, while 17 others managed to escape and enter Greek waters. Communications were reportedly disrupted during the interception.

The flotilla, which included around 100 boats and nearly 1,000 activists from multiple countries, aimed to challenge the long-standing blockade imposed by Israel on Gaza and to deliver humanitarian supplies.

The Turkish delegation confirmed that 20 of its citizens were among those detained, sharing a list of names with media outlets.

The operation took place hours after Israeli media reported that authorities were preparing to stop the convoy before it could reach Gaza. Israel has enforced a blockade on the enclave since 2007, citing security concerns, while critics argue it has led to severe humanitarian consequences for the population.

News.Az