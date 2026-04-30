Putin proposes Victory Day ceasefire in call with Trump

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Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a ceasefire in Ukraine during the upcoming May 9 Victory Day celebrations during a 90-minute phone call with US President Donald Trump.

Trump later confirmed the conversation in the Oval Office, noting the two leaders had not spoken for some time, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

Ukraine responded immediately, with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha questioning the delay and calling for an immediate 30-day ceasefire rather than a short-term pause for a parade.

This year's Victory Day parade in Red Square will mark a significant departure from tradition, as it will proceed without heavy military equipment like tanks or missile launchers for the first time since 2008. The Russian Defense Ministry cited the "current operational situation," but analysts point to equipment shortages after years of combat and fears of Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow. A pause in fighting would also allow exhausted Russian units, which have suffered massive casualties, time to repair equipment and rotate troops.

Politically, the proposal allows the Kremlin to position Putin as a leader negotiating directly with Washington while placing diplomatic pressure on Kyiv. However, the atmosphere is more subdued than in 2025, when 29 foreign leaders attended to show support. As of April 30, no foreign guests have been officially announced for this year's event. Skeptics also point to previous failed truces, such as the Orthodox Easter ceasefire earlier this month, which was violated thousands of times despite being presented as a peace initiative.

News.Az