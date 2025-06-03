Azerbaijani and Serbian military officials hold talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the 2025 bilateral military cooperation plan between the Azerbaijani and Serbian Defense Ministries, military representatives from both countries held a meeting in Baku.

The meeting, held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, focused on analyzing the current state of activities within the framework of bilateral cooperation, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

The sides also discussed prospective plans and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

