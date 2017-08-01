Azerbaijani appointed to leading position in international company abroad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another Azerbaijani has been appointed to a leading position in an international company abroad.

Tahir Musayev is appointed to the position of a Chief Commercial Officer in the international agricultural company Grain Alliance as part of the activities aimed at forming a new professional team.

Tahir Musayev has extensive experience in international business and business management.

Tahir Musayev will deal with the development of export-import trade and management of new projects in Grain Alliance. Mr. Musayev holds Master's Degree in Finance and Economics from the West Texas A&M University, and is a graduate of the Baku State University. Prior to his appointment to Grain Alliance, he held various positions in Carbon Resource Management Ltd (London), Carbon Capital Services Limited (Ukraine), and also worked for Ernst & Young CIS BV (Azerbaijan). Tahir Musayev is a team captain in Baku's 'What? Where? When?' intellectual game and television club.

Grain Alliance is a Swedish agricultural company headquartered in Stockholm. The company's market valuation is about $150 million.

The main operational activities are concentrated in Ukraine, where the company processes more than 50 thousand hectares of land in the Kiev, Cherkassy, Poltava and Chernigov regions, and also has more than 250 thousand tons of storage capacity.

The main directions of production include growing grain crops (winter wheat, sunflower, soybean, maize, spelt or wild wheat, peas, oil-bearing flax), flour production, production of UAM (Urea-ammonia mixture) liquid fertilizers, production and sale of seeds. Availability of own storage, drying and processing capacities allows to guarantee contracts and all-the-year-round deliveries.

As of May, 2008, the Board of Directors of the Grain Alliance has been chaired by Johan Klaesson, owner and CEO of Claesson & Anderzén AB.

