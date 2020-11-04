Azerbaijani Army advancing under order of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, liberates lands from occupation - Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Hostile groups that are fighting asymmetrically against our army are also being destroyed by our units in the depths of the front," Anar Eyvazov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, said at today's briefing.

He noted that advancing under the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Azerbaijani Army liberates the occupied lands from the occupation: "The military and political leadership of Armenia, instilling false ideas about our goals, is trying to involve the Armenian society in the war against the Azerbaijani Army. Armenian servicemen entering the battle are being destroyed by our army, retreating, missing, and captured. The Azerbaijani soldiers are fighting against the enemy that is hiding in kindergartens, schools, and other civilian facilities."

