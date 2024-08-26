Azerbaijani army conducts live-fire artillery drill – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani army’s artillery units have launched an exemplary live-fire tactical exercise under the training plan for 2024.

Based on the plan of the exercise, the units, withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to the assembly areas accomplished the activities on capturing firing positions, preparing artillery installations for combat use and other tasks, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.The focus of the exercise is to maintain the high-level combat capability of the units, to increase the knowledge and skills of the military personnel and to improve the command staff's skills in controlling artillery units.

News.Az