Azerbaijani army’s mortar batteries continue live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

According to the combat training plan for 2021, live-fire training exercises with the military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army’s mortar batteries that are conducted in training centers and at firing ranges continue, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The servicemen are fulfilling the standards for deploying and taking firing positions on the terrain, detecting targets, adjusting fire, as well as for a quick change of firing positions.

Servicemen are also fulfilling tasks of destroying targets located at different distances using mortars.

News.Az