Azerbaijani Central Bank holds another currency auction
- 17 Aug 2017 10:41
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124531
- Economics
Azerbaijani Central Bank has held another currency auction.
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced the average rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar at 1.7008 AZN/USD after a currency auction held on August 17.
The currency auction was held with participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), said the CBA.
News.Az