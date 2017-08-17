Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Central Bank holds another currency auction

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani Central Bank holds another currency auction

Azerbaijani Central Bank has held another currency auction.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced the average rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar at 1.7008 AZN/USD after a currency auction held on August 17. 

The currency auction was held with participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), said the CBA. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      