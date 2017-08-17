Azerbaijani Central Bank holds another currency auction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Central Bank has held another currency auction.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced the average rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar at 1.7008 AZN/USD after a currency auction held on August 17.

The currency auction was held with participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), said the CBA.

News.Az

News.Az