Azerbaijani chess player’s convincing victory in spotlight of German media

The German schwaebische-post.de website has published an article highlighting the crucial victory by Azerbaijani grandmaster Eltaj Safarli at the Staufer-Open chess tournament held in the city of Schwaebisch Gmuend, News.az reports.

Headlined “Azerbaijani favourite checkmates (almost) everyone”, the article highlighted Safarli’s convincing victories over the host-player Timo Kueppers and Czech GM Petr Velička.

According to the publication, Eltaj Safarli, who scored 8.5 points out of 9 rounds, set a new record in the history of the tournament. The author also drew attention to the fact that no other professional chess player has ever achieved this result in the past 34 years at the Staufer Open.

News.Az