Shohei Ohtani shines as Dodgers rout Diamondbacks

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Shohei Ohtani threw six scoreless innings, while Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer into the Chase Field pool, as the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 on Wednesday night, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Ohtani (6-2) allowed two hits and struck out six, lowering his major league-best ERA to 0.74. He has allowed just one earned run in 24 innings during a four-game winning streak.

He also contributed offensively, recording three singles, reaching base five times, and scoring a run.

Tucker hit his home run off Zac Gallen (3-5) in the second inning. Freddie Freeman added a two-run single in the third, Max Muncy followed with a run-scoring single, and Alex Freeman’s two-run single in the seventh extended the Dodgers’ lead to 7-0.

Los Angeles collected 16 hits and secured its 16th win in the last 19 games.

Arizona managed only two hits and suffered its fifth loss in six games after previously winning five straight.

Ohtani had expressed frustration with his command in his previous outing against Colorado despite earning the win, with some expletives picked up by on-field microphones.

The four-time MVP again showed occasional control issues against the Diamondbacks.

He threw his first warmup pitch into a group of photographers behind the backstop—later apologizing—and nearly hit three batters in the first three innings.

However, when he was around the strike zone, he was dominant.

Ohtani did not allow a hit until Gabriel Moreno’s double over first base with two outs in the fourth inning, and he later induced an inning-ending double play after Geraldo Perdomo’s single in the sixth.

He threw 89 pitches and was removed after the Dodgers’ long top half of the seventh inning.

Gallen allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits over five innings.

Up next:

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski (7-2, 2.87 ERA) is set to face Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson (2-4, 4.82 ERA) in the series finale on Thursday.

News.Az