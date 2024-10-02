Azerbaijani Combined Arms Army conducts live-fire artillery drills – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the training plan of Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army, artillery units executed exemplary live-fire tactical exercises.

Following the exercise scenario, the units were mobilized from their permanent deployment locations to assembly areas on alert. The activities to be carried out were outlined on the map and officers presented reports based on decisions made within the tactical framework, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az. The units overcame various obstacles along the route and carried out activities on capturing firing positions and bringing combat equipment and artillery installations into combat state.The coordinates of the imaginary enemy surface targets were defined in interaction with the UAV units.Both planned and unplanned targets were accurately neutralized during the live-fire exercise.High professionalism was demonstrated in the exemplary exercise aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of servicemen and improving the command capabilities of artillery units.

News.Az