New law re-regulates IDP status for Azerbaijani citizens
- 03 Jun 2026 12:10
- 03 Jun 2026 12:29
- 1062281
- Azerbaijan
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The Azerbaijani parliament is discussing an amendment under which a citizen would lose internally displaced person (IDP) status if they refuse accommodation provided by the state under the current law on the status of refugees and internally displaced persons.
The proposal was reviewed at a joint meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Labour and Social Policy and the Human Rights Committee during discussions on amendments to the law “On the status of refugees and internally displaced persons (persons displaced within the country)”, News.Az reports, citing APA.
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Under the current legislation, IDP status is terminated if a person returns to their place of previous residence, is provided with alternative housing of a specified standard in the region of their former residence free of charge, or is provided with housing at a level determined by a special state decision.