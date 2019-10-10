Azerbaijani communication minister meets Austrian delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade has met with a delegation on a visit to Azerbaijan led by Austrian Federal Minister for Transport, Innovation, and Technology Andreas Reichardt, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani ministry Oct. 10.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state and discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and innovative technologies.

In addition, the activities of the Azerbaijan-Austria Cooperation Council were noted, as well as opportunities for cooperation with Austrian companies were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety of the Austrian Parliament Johannes Schmuckenschlager, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of the National Council of the Parliament of Austria Gerald Hauser, co-chairs of the Azerbaijan-Austria Cooperation Council and representatives of Austrian companies TUV Austria, Frequentis, Rail Cargo Austria AG and Tachograph INTELLIC.

News.Az

N

News.Az