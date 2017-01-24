Azerbaijani customs body gains access to airlines’ databases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan has joined a system making it possible to get preliminary information about the passengers arriving in the country on planes, Vugar Aliyev, head of the Analytical Department of the SCC, said.

He made the remarks in Baku addressing a board meeting of the SCC, according to Azvision.az

Vugar Aliyev said that the preliminary information system makes it possible to evaluate the risks and ensure effective control over the goods transported by individuals through the customs.

“The information gets to the database of airlines once the passengers pass the registration when departing from Azerbaijan or arriving in the country,” said Vugar Aliyev. “After the registration is complete, the information about the passengers is sent to the customs authorities of the country they are departing for.”

News.Az

