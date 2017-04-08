Azerbaijani cyclist wins 'Tour du Maroc'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani continental cycling team "Synergy Baku" successfully launched "Tour du Maroc" race in Morocco.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation that the first stage of the race ended with win of a member of the national team, Kirill Pozdnyakov.

Completing 148.7 km ahead of all - for 3 hours, 31 minutes, 51 seconds, Pozdnyakov, being 13 seconds ahead made solo effort. The win of the first stage made the cyclist leader of general classification. He took the first place in the competition of sprinters.

2 more members of "Synergy Baku" rank in top 20. Elchin Asadov is the 9th, Yosip Rumach 14th.

Notably, 10-day "Tour du Maroc" is a part of "Synergy Baku" preparation for "Tour d'Azerbaijan", to be held on May 3 - 7.

News.Az

