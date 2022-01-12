Azerbaijani defense minister receives new commander of Russian peacekeepers

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday received the new commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan, Major General Andrei Volkov, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The parties discussed the operational situation in the Karabakh economic zone, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.

It should be noted that Major General A. Volkov was introduced by Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov.

News.Az