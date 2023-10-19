Azerbaijani delegation attends 25th session of UNWTO General Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev is attending the 25th session of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was represented at the Global Investment and Global Education Forums held on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

During the forums, representatives of the leading companies and organizations of the world tourism industry discussed current trends in tourism, investment opportunities, as well as prospects for cooperation on innovative issues in the field of tourism education.

Taking into account Azerbaijan’s election as a member of the Organization's Executive Council at the 68th meeting of UNWTO Commission for Europe held in Sofia (Bulgaria), the decision to grant Azerbaijan membership within the 25th General Assembly will come into effect.

As part of his visit, Fuad Naghiyev met with Brazilian Tourism Minister Celso Sabino de Oliveira to discuss organization of promotional and publicity events, as well as study trips with the participation of representatives of media and tourism companies for the development of tourism cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil.

News.Az