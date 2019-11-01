Azerbaijani delegation attends ICCROM 31st General Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation has attended the 31st General Assembly of the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) in Rome, Italy.

The General Assembly meets every two years and is attended by member states, as well as by observers from non-member states, intergovernmental organizations and other institutions that partner with ICCROM in the development of its programmes.

This year the General Assembly welcomed the 137th member state of ICCROM, Costa Rica, and celebrated 60 years of activities.

News.Az

