Azerbaijani delegation attends international congress in Tashkent

During the Ministerial Conference organized as part of the congress on November 14, Uzbek Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov delivered the opening remarks. He highlighted the importance of the international congress for friendly countries, expressing confidence that the event would make a significant contribution to enhancing cultural cooperation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Speaking at the conference, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli expressed his gratitude to his Uzbek counterpart for the invitation to this prestigious international event.

Minister Adil Karimli noted that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attaches special importance to the cooperation with Central Asian countries. He emphasized that relations with these five friendly countries have been developing rapidly in recent years, adding that cooperation in the field of culture, which serves as a reliable bridge between the countries and peoples, is also deepening year by year.

Other speakers at the event included Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, Aida Balayeva; Minister of Culture of Tajikistan, Matlubakhon Sattoriyen; Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan, Atageldi Shamyradov; and Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, Mirbek Mambataliev.

The ministers underscored the importance of cultural integration between the countries, as well as discussed the prospects of deepening cooperation.