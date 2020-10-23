Azerbaijani deputy PM appeals to Moscow over Russian MP's illegal visit to Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov sent a letter to Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev, the party's press service said.

The letter said that the recent illegal visit of a member of the United Russia party faction in the Russian State Duma Vitaly Milonov to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan caused serious discontent among the Azerbaijani public, his name was included in the list of foreign citizens who are prohibited from entering Azerbaijan.

“This illegal visit is a support for the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and the separatist regime created in the occupied territories, which contradicts the spirit of friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia,” noted the letter.

The letter emphasized that the fact that Milonov is a member of the United Russia party was greeted with special regret by the New Azerbaijan Party, which has now closely been cooperating with the United Russia party in a bilateral format and within international organizations.

The letter also said that such an irresponsible act of a member of the State Duma contradicts the long-term activity of Russia as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, serving as a mediator in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Milonov’s participation in the visit, which expresses support for the occupier during the hostilities that began on September 27 following another provocation by Armenia against Azerbaijan, contradicts the official position of Russia, which recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” the letter noted.

“We express the hope that measures will be taken in the future against such illegal visits and provocative activities by the Russian officials,” said the letter.

News.Az