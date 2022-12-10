Azerbaijani diaspora in Moscow and Russian Jewish Congress ink memorandum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia and the Jewish diaspora in Russia signed a memorandum on cooperation, News.az reports.

A meeting has been held between the National Cultural Autonomy of Moscow Azerbaijanis and the leaders of the Russian Jewish Congress at the Charitable Foundation of Mountain Jews (STMEQI).

Speaking at the meeting, Vice President of the Russian Jewish Congress, President of the STMEGI Foundation, German Zakharyayev, spoke about the goals and tasks of the Foundation, numerous socially significant humanitarian projects implemented in the field of charity, moral education, and the preservation of the traditions and culture of mountain Jews.

News.Az