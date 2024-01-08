Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye hosts meeting with Patriotic War veterans

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye has hosted a meeting with a group of Patriotic War veterans visiting the country at the invitation of the Turkish War Veterans Association.

The meeting was attended by the employees of the Military Attaché Office at the embassy, as well as the representatives of the Turkish War Veterans Association.

In his remarks, Embassy counsellor Eldar Aliyev and Military Attache, Major General Mushfiq Mammadov highlighted the heroism of the veterans in the 44-day Patriotic War, describing their bravery as an example for every Azerbaijani youth.

The speakers at the meeting hailed the great attention and care paid to the war veterans by the Azerbaijani state, noting that most of the Azerbaijani servicemen had undergone treatment in brotherly Türkiye.

The Patriotic War veterans also shared their views, expressing gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for the care and attention shown to them.

News.Az