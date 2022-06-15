Azerbaijani energy minister visits world's biggest floating offshore wind farm in Scotland (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, who is on a trip to the United Kingdom, visited the world’s biggest floating offshore wind farm in Scotland, News.Az reports.

“During the visit to the UK, we paid a visit to Kincardine, the largest operating floating wind farm in the world, which is located 15 kilometres off the coast of Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The 50 MW wind farm is in water 60 to 80 metres deep,” the minister said on Twitter.

Minister Shahbazov is visiting the UK to take part in the fifth session of the Azerbaijan-UK intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

