Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund gives out easy-term loan to boost local production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund seeking to boost local production and business, has provided an easy-term loan to Shahdagh Milk and Meat LLC, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, News.az reports.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has provided 650,000 manat ($382,413) in concessional loan to Shahdagh Milk and Meat LLC for the project aimed at the establishment of the slaughterhouse. More than 30 new jobs will be created as a result of the project to be executed in Khachmaz," the minister wrote.

News.Az