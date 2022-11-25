Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund gives out easy-term loan to boost local production

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund gives out easy-term loan to boost local production

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund seeking to boost local production and business, has provided an easy-term loan to Shahdagh Milk and Meat LLC, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, News.az reports.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has provided 650,000 manat ($382,413) in concessional loan to Shahdagh Milk and Meat LLC for the project aimed at the establishment of the slaughterhouse. More than 30 new jobs will be created as a result of the project to be executed in Khachmaz," the minister wrote.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      