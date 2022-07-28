Azerbaijani female judoka wins gold at EYOF 2022
28 Jul 2022
Azerbaijani female judoka Fidan Alizada has clinched a gold medal at the 16th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) held in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia, News.Az reports.
She earned the medal thanks to a victory over Dutch Julie Beurskens in the 57kg final.
Another Azerbaijani female wrestler Aydan Valiyeva (52kg) grabbed bronze medal of the tournament.