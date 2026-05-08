Jonas Vingegaard targets rare Grand Tour sweep as Giro d’Italia begins

The Danish rider, winner of the 2022 and 2023 Tour de France editions, enters the race as the leading favorite for overall victory, with many observers suggesting the mountainous route suits his strengths. A win would make him only the eighth cyclist in history to complete victories in all three Grand Tours, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

However, his path to the pink jersey is shaped as much by who is absent as who is present. Several top contenders, including key rivals who have dominated recent seasons, have chosen to skip the Giro in favor of other racing priorities later in the year.

The race begins with three stages in Bulgaria before moving into Italy and heading through the southern regions, including early mountain challenges. One of the key early tests comes at Blockhaus on stage seven, followed by a demanding route featuring nearly 49,000 meters of climbing and five summit finishes overall.

The 2026 edition includes a single long individual time trial, but its flat profile is not expected to significantly challenge strong climbers like Vingegaard, who has built his reputation on high-altitude endurance and stage-race consistency.

The Giro also marks a symbolic moment in Vingegaard’s career resurgence following a serious crash in 2024. Since returning, he has regained form with victories in major stage races, reinforcing his position among the sport’s elite Grand Tour contenders.

Despite his strong credentials, cycling analysts caution that the Giro remains unpredictable, with weather, terrain, and racing incidents often reshaping the general classification.

Beyond individual competition, the race also reflects broader shifts in professional cycling, including the growing use of data and technology by teams aiming to gain marginal advantages across long stage races.

Still, with the strongest field rivals absent and a route that favors climbing specialists, many see this year’s Giro as a major opportunity for Vingegaard to add another defining title to his career.