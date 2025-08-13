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Judo
Tag:
Judo
Azerbaijan's judo team reaches Islamic Solidarity Games final
10 Nov 2025-18:39
Azerbaijan's Islam Rahimov wins European U23 Judo title
31 Oct 2025-22:23
Baku to host 2026 World Judo Championships
27 Oct 2025-20:59
Azerbaijani judokas make significant gains in world rankings
20 Oct 2025-17:08
Another Azerbaijani judoka wins gold at European Championships in Slovakia
04 Sep 2025-20:50
Azerbaijani judoka advances to European Championships final
04 Sep 2025-19:13
Azerbaijani judoka Alasgarov ranks third worldwide
28 Aug 2025-23:16
Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze at 2025 Cadet Worlds in Bulgaria
27 Aug 2025-21:11
Azerbaijani judokas set to compete in 2025 Sofia World Cadet Championships
13 Aug 2025-21:27
Azerbaijani judoka shines with bronze in world championships
18 Jun 2025-11:06
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