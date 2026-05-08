Premier League: Guardiola demands Man City keep Arsenal pressure

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Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City must respond strongly against Brentford on Saturday to keep pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

City’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Everton on Monday effectively handed control of the title race to Arsenal.

The Gunners are currently five points clear at the top with three matches remaining, while City have four games left to play.

A win for Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium against Champions League-chasing Brentford would reduce the gap at the top, at least temporarily, before Arsenal face West Ham on their next matchday.

“Put pressure on Arsenal winning our games,” Guardiola said during his pre-match press conference on Friday. “That’s all we have to do. All we can do.”

City were close to defeat at Everton until Jeremy Doku produced a late equaliser with a brilliant strike in the final moments. The Belgian winger scored twice in that match, taking his tally to four goals in his last five appearances and reaching seven goals in his best scoring season for Manchester City so far.

“I’m so glad,” Guardiola said, praising Doku’s progress. “Not just the goals, the assists, also contributing defensively. Jeremy has been amazing this season.”

While a seventh league title in nine seasons may be slipping away from City’s men’s team, the club did celebrate success on the women’s side this week. The Manchester City women’s team secured their first Women’s Super League title in 10 years, ending Chelsea’s run of six consecutive league championships under manager Andree Jeglertz.

Guardiola also highlighted the wider impact of women’s football.

“Today is a reality in the world of football the impact of the women’s team on society and the girls, how they enjoy to play football,” he said.

“I think it’s the biggest step world football has made in the last decade. Before it started I think you never could imagine the impact on the girls, the teenagers, that now say ‘I want to play football’.”

“As much as you play a sport, it’s fantastic. And of course, a big compliment to the City women’s team.”

On team news, Guardiola said he is hopeful that Rodri could return from injury for the Brentford match, while defenders Rúben Dias and Joško Gvardiol are also close to full fitness.

News.Az