Azerbaijani film premieres in Rome

The feature film Buta, produced by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, was screened in Rome, Italy, as part of efforts to promote Azerbaijani cinema.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, and the “La Lampadina – Periodiche Illuminazioni” Association, the event was held at the Cinema Caravaggio in Rome, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Directed by Ilgar Najaf, the drama tells the story of a seven-year-old boy living in a remote mountain village, highlighting themes of love, tradition, and ancient Azerbaijani symbols.

The film has also been previously submitted as the Azerbaijani entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar. The film was produced in 2009-2011 and won several awards, including "Best Children's Feature Film" at the 2012 Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Prior to the screening of the film, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov addressed the event, emphasized the importance of screening national films beyond the country in promoting the country’s culture.

The film garnered significant interest from the local Azerbaijani community and Italian cultural and academic circles.

