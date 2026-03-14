Phil Campbell, former Motorhead guitarist, dies at 64

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Former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell has died at the age of 64.

The news was announced in a statement from Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, the band he performed with alongside his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla Campbell, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the statement, the band said it was with “great sadness” that they confirmed the passing of Philip Anthony Campbell, who died peacefully the previous night after spending time in intensive care following a complex major operation.

The message described Campbell as a devoted husband, a caring father and a proud grandfather affectionately known as “Bampi.” It added that he was deeply loved by those around him and would be greatly missed.

The statement concluded that his legacy, music and the memories he created with countless fans and colleagues will live on.

Campbell, who was born in Pontypridd, Wales, in 1961, was the guitarist in Motörhead from 1984 to their demise in 2015, following the death of frontman Lemmy,

Influenced by guitarists such as Tony Iommi, Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix, he co-founded NWOBHM band Persian Risk in 1979, playing on two singles, 1981’s Calling for You and 1982’s Ridin’ High.

In 1984, he auditioned for Mo†örhead along fellow guitarist Michael ‘Würzel’ Burston. The pair made their debut on 1984 compilation No Remorse, co-writing and playing on four new songs.

Campbell made his full studio debut on Motörhead’s 1986 album Orgasmatron. He would go on to play on 16 album with the band, up to 2015’s Bad Magic. After the departure of Würzel in 1995, he was the band’s sole guitarist.

After Motörhead disbanded following Lemmy’s passing in December 2015, Campbell formed Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, going on to release an EP and four albums, the most recent of which was 2023’s Kings Of The Abyss. He also released a solo album, Old Lions Still Roar, in 2019.

In February 2026, the Bastard Sons cancelled a tour of Australia “due to medical advice Phil has just received”., adding: “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this is likely to cause our fans, but Phil's health will always be our number one priority.”

Doro Pesch paid tribute to the guitarist on Instagram, writing: “I'm at a loss for words. This is so sad... Phil, it was an honor to call you a friend. We will never forget you! Rest in peace!”

News.Az