Göransson takes Best Original Score at Oscars 2026 - VIDEO

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Composer Ludwig Göransson won the Academy Award for Best Original Score at the Academy Awards for his work on the film Sinners. The win marks his third Oscar and fifth nomination, further cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s most celebrated film composers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Göransson accepted the award at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, thanking his father for introducing him to music when he was a child.

In his speech, the composer recalled how his father discovered a John Lee Hooker blues album in Sweden in 1964—an experience that inspired a lifelong love of music and eventually led Göransson to pursue a career in composing.

He also expressed gratitude to filmmaker Ryan Coogler, calling him “one of the greatest storytellers of our time” and praising the director’s vision for Sinners.

Göransson beat several high-profile nominees for the award, including:

Alexandre Desplat for Frankenstein

Jerskin Fendrix for Bugonia

Jonny Greenwood for One Battle After Another

Max Richter for Hamnet

Sinners had an extraordinary showing at the 2026 Oscars, earning 16 nominations, the most ever received by a single film in Academy Awards history.

The film ultimately won four Oscars, including:

Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan

Best Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler

Best Cinematography for Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Best Original Score for Ludwig Göransson

At the previous ceremony, the Best Original Score award went to Daniel Blumberg for his work on The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet.

News.Az