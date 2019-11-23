Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva had joint dinner with Chairperson of Russian Federation Council

Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva had joint dinner with Chairperson of Russian Federation Council

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, who is on an official visit to Russia, has had a joint dinner with Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko.

