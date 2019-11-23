Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva had joint dinner with Chairperson of Russian Federation Council
- 23 Nov 2019 10:35
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 143570
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-first-vp-mehriban-aliyeva-had-joint-dinner-with-chairperson-of-russian-federation-council Copied
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, who is on an official visit to Russia, has had a joint dinner with Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko.
News.Az