Azerbaijani flag hoisted at NATO Maritime Security Centre of Excellence

A ceremony was held to raise the National Flag of Azerbaijan at the NATO Maritime Security Centre of Excellence (MARSEC COE) in Istanbul, Türkiye.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani flag was raised to the sound of the national anthem in the presence of the Centre’s personnel, News.Az reports.

In his speech at the ceremony, Captain First Class Mehmet Cengiz Ekren, director of the NATO MARSEC COE, emphasized the crucial role of maritime security in global trade, international cooperation, and collective defense, highlighting its increasing importance in today’s globalized world. He noted that Azerbaijan’s admission as the fifth member of the Centre - alongside Türkiye, Greece, Portugal, and Romania - marks a significant step and reflects a shared commitment to shaping the future of maritime security.

The speech also underlined the appointment of Captain Third Class Murad Muradov Eldar oglu to the position of “EDU/007 – Education Staff Officer” at the Centre for a three-year term starting in 2025, expressing confidence that he would successfully apply the experience gained during his service to benefit his country.

At the end of the ceremony, a commemorative gift was presented to the Azerbaijani officer in honor of Azerbaijan’s accession as a contributing nation to the NATO MARSEC COE.

