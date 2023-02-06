Azerbaijani FM had phone call with British Minister of State for Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 6, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of State for the European Region of Great Britain, Leo Dockerty, Azerbaijani MFA told News.az.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed the actual issues of the Azerbaijan-Great Britain bilateral agenda, the latest situation in the region and the prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az