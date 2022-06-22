Azerbaijani FM hold phone call with his Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 22, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has made a phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu, News.az reports.

The ministers exchanged views on topical issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as cooperation in multilateral frameworks.

The sides also discussed the current regional situation and stressed the need to continue efforts to ensure peace in the region.

News.az

News.Az