Iran's Strait of Hormuz authority says US cannot gain control through sanctions

Iran's Strait of Hormuz authority says US cannot gain control through sanctions

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The Iranian body responsible for overseeing transit through the Strait of Hormuz has condemned US sanctions imposed on it, saying the measures will not enable Washington to gain control over the strategic waterway.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) made the remarks in a statement issued on Friday, three days after the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against the newly established body, which manages requests for passage through the key maritime corridor, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

"You failed to gain control over the Strait of Hormuz either on the ground or through diplomacy," the statement said, referring to what it described as Washington's unsuccessful attempts to reopen the strait through military pressure or by seeking to dictate the terms of its management during negotiations.

"And you will not achieve it through sanctions either," the authority added.

Commenting on the sanctions, the PGSA said it "considers being sanctioned by a country whose president boasts about piracy to be a sign of its positive performance."

According to Press TV, US President Donald Trump previously claimed that the US Navy had acted "like pirates" in efforts to enforce a blockade.

The authority also stressed that, despite what it described as provocative US actions targeting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, it continues to review and issue passage permits for non-hostile vessels in order to facilitate maritime transit.

"Statistics from the first month of PGSA's activities will be released soon," the statement concluded.

News.Az