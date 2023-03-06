Azerbaijani FM meets with Head of UN Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Managing Director of the United Nations Technology Bank for the Least Developed Countries Taffere Tesfachew as part of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting discussed the role of technological assistance in boosting various fields in the least developed countries and opportunities for cooperation in providing assistance in this direction.

Minister Bayramov provided insight into the projects implemented by Azerbaijan for providing humanitarian aid to the least developed countries. In this regard, he emphasized the importance of projects aimed at human capital development in the least developed countries.

He pointed out that the Azerbaijan International Development Agency of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had implemented international aid programs in various fields including education, health, infrastructure, and management.

The minister briefed Tesfachew about the post-conflict situation in the region, large-scale reconstruction projects implemented by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, the efforts Azerbaijan has made to forge ahead with the peace agenda, as well as the Armenian side’s provocations.

Taffere Tesfachew informed about the activities and priorities of the UN Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries, and indicated the support for economic and social development through the provision of technological assistance in the least developed countries as the Bank’s main purpose. Tesfachew stated that Azerbaijan's international aid policy is commendable, and emphasized the importance of strengthening global efforts in this regard.

News.Az